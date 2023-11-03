Armenian Minister of Defense visits French Senate

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan has visited the Senate of France within the framework of his visit to France.

Papikyan had meetings with Senate Vice President Pierre Ouzoulias, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Armed Forces Cédric Perrin and Chairman of the France-Armenia Friendship Group Gilbert-Luc Devinaz, the defense ministry said in a press release.

Topics related to the Armenian-French bilateral defense cooperation were discussed.

The Minister of Defense introduced the current course of cooperation and the results of the discussions held during the visit.

Minister Papikyan expressed his gratitude for the support in the development of cooperation. The senators expressed readiness to proceed further in supporting the improvement of Armenian-French cooperation.

During the meeting, issues related to regional security were discussed as well.