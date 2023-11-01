Hamas attack aimed to disrupt Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization -Biden

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel aimed to disrupt a potential normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia sought by Riyadh, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday, Reuters reports.

Biden suggested Saudi Arabia wanted to recognize Israel in the comments he made at a campaign fundraiser.

"One of the reasons Hamas moved on Israel ... they knew that I was about to sit down with the Saudis," Biden said.

"Guess what? The Saudis wanted to recognize Israel."

The potential normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states was a top priority for Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his June trip to Riyadh, although he acknowledged no progress should be expected imminently.