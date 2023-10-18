Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 October 2023

The EU Council on Foreign Affairs will discuss regulation of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS.  On October 23, the Council of Foreign Relations of the European Union  will discuss the issue of the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the press service of the EU Council reports.

The Foreign Affairs Council will be chaired  by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. During the session, there will be an exchange of opinions regarding developments around Armenia and Azerbaijan.








