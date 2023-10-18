The EU Council on Foreign Affairs will discuss regulation of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
21:03, 18 October 2023
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. On October 23, the Council of Foreign Relations of the European Union will discuss the issue of the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the press service of the EU Council reports.
The Foreign Affairs Council will be chaired by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. During the session, there will be an exchange of opinions regarding developments around Armenia and Azerbaijan.
