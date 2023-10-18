Armenia not discussing withdrawing from EEU, CSTO - MP

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is not discussing withdrawing from the EEU and CSTO at this moment, a senior lawmaker has said.

“At this moment we are not discussing that issue,” Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs Sargis Khandanyan told reporters. He said that it is the CSTO itself that has initiated a process of leaving Armenia.

“We’ll wait and see whether we should leave the CSTO,” he added, when asked under what circumstances Armenia would quit the bloc.

He said that Armenia is not seeking to change its foreign policy vector. The vector is aimed at ensuring Armenia’s independence and sovereignty, he said.