Russian interior ministry official found dead in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. A Russian interior ministry official was found dead in Yerevan on October 17, the Russian Ministry of Interior said Wednesday.

Vyacheslav Ponomaryov, the Deputy Director of the Russian Ministry of Interior Representation in Armenia, was found unresponsive in his office on October 17, according to the Russian Ministry of Interior. The 37-year-old official was declared dead by paramedics, the Russian Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

The ministry described the official’s passing as a ‘sudden death’.

In a statement, the Russian interior ministry expressed condolences to the family and friends of Ponomaryov.