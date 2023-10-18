FLYONE ARMENIA announces its winter sale: tickets starting from 39 euros

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The airline company FLYONE ARMENIA presents a grand winter sale.

Flight prices commence at 39 euros. Tickets are available for purchase on the flyone.am website, via the FLYONE mobile app, and through all partner agencies.

Currently, the airline operates flights to cities in the Russian Federation: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Mineralnye Vody, and Novosibirsk, as well as European destinations: Paris, Milan, Chisinau and Düsseldorf. Other flight destinations of the airline include Tehran, Tbilisi, Istanbul, Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghadа.

Travel periods for auctioned tickets acquired as part of this special offer can extend until March 30, 2024, except for the period from December 21st to January 8th.

FLYONE ARMENIA is dedicated to providing the utmost comfort for its passengers during their flights.