Armenia ready for closer ties with EU, says PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is ready to have stronger ties with the EU, PM Nikol Pashinyan has said.

“The Republic of Armenia is ready to be closer to the EU, as close as the EU would consider it possible,” the Armenian Prime Minister said in his speech to the European Parliament on October 17. “Our joint statement with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen says ‘in these difficult times, the EU and Armenia stand shoulder to shoulder.’ Let’s continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with a commitment to make the times better. As I said, I am convinced that democracy can ensure peace, security, unity, prosperity and happiness. Let’s prove this together,” Pashinyan said.

He said that the EU has become one of the key partners of Armenia in the past years.