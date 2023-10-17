Delegation led by Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Strasbourg

YEREVAN, 16 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Strasbourg.

As "Armenpress" correspondent informs from Strasbourg, meetings are scheduled with the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola , the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić , European People's Party leader Manfred Weber.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will make a speech in the European Parliament.