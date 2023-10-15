Armenians in Israel willing to leave told to contact embassy

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian citizens in Israel who want to leave the country and return to Armenia are urged to send the copy of their passport, along with the paper verifying their entry to Israel in case of having one, to the Armenian embassy at [email protected].

The embassy said it will also gather information on the persons of Armenian ethnicity who don’t have Armenian citizenship.

Additional information will be provided on the availability of flights.

Photo by TPS IL