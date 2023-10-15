President of the Senate of Czech Republic expresses support to Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan is leading a delegation to the Czech Republic at the invitation of First Vice President of the Senate of Czech Republic Jiří Drahoš.

The Vice Speaker’s delegation includes MP Arman Yeghoyan, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on European Integration Affairs, and MP Hasmik Hakobyan, member of the Armenia-Czech Republic Parliamentary Friendship Group.

On October 9, Arshakyan met with President of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Miloš Vystrčil.

Arshakyan briefed Vystrčil on the situation resulting from the September 19 Azeri attack in Nagorno-Karabakh that has led to the ethnic cleansing of the Armenian population.

The Azerbaijani aggressive policy against Armenia’s territorial integrity, as a result of which nearly 150 square kilometers of territory of Armenia is under occupation, was also discussed.

“There’s no alternative to the peace agenda in our region, we’ve adopted the path of peace and democracy, we are resolute in our choice and we expect support from international partners,” the parliament’s press service quoted Vice Speaker Arshakyan as saying.

The support programs for the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh and the cooperation with international partners in this direction were also discussed. Hakob Arshakyan thanked the Czech government for the assistance.

President of the Senate Miloš Vystrčil welcomed the latest European Parliament resolution condemning the Azeri attack in Nagorno-Karabakh. He expressed support to Armenia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and democracy.