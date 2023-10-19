Armenia submits request to ECHR to oblige Baku to provide complete data on prisoners of war and civilians

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Representative of Armenia on International Legal Matters Yeghishe Kirakosyan applied to the European Court of Human Rights on October 4, based on Rule 39 of the Rules of Court, to ensure the protection of the rights of all representatives of the former and current leadership of Nagorno Karabakh, guaranteed by Articles 2 and 3 of the European Convention, also demanding to oblige Azerbaijan to release them immediately.

"Armenpress" learned from the Facebook page of the Representative of Armenia on International Legal Matters that, based on a number of videos circulated on social networks, he asked the Court to oblige Azerbaijan to provide informationand complete data about the prisoners of war and civilians who are under its control.