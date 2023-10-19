UNESCO to send mission to Armenia to support forcibly displaced persons of NK

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. UNESCO will soon send an urgent mission to Yerevan at the request of Armenia to provide educational support to the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh, UNESCO said in a statement.

The support will be aimed at ensuring the continuation of education and provision of psychosocial assistance to the forcibly displaced students from NK.

1/3rd of the over 100,000 forcibly displaced persons who’ve arrived to Armenia are children and teenagers. On October 2, Armenia officially requested UNESCO to help support these groups of the population. “UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay immediately responded to this request. UNESCO will send a team of experts to Yerevan in the coming days to work around the joint action plan with national authorities and ensure the continuity of education of the displaced students,” UNESCO said.

UNESCO also plans to organize a meeting with international partners and donors to secure their support, including financial support in implementing these educational initiatives.