Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 October 2023

Spanish Member of Parliament Jon Inarritu calls for actions to ensure Armenia’s security and prevent new Azeri attacks

Spanish Member of Parliament Jon Inarritu calls for actions to ensure Armenia’s security and prevent new Azeri attacks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Spanish Member of Parliament Jon Inarritu is visiting Armenia as part of a fact-finding mission on the ethnic cleansing committed by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The situation in Armenia and Artsakh [NK] demands our attention and action to prevent further ethnic cleansing,” he said on X, sharing a video message from Republic Square, Yerevan. “We must act now!”

Inarritu expressed support to the Armenian people. 

Armenia’s security must be ensured to prevent new attacks and threats from Azerbaijan, he said.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]