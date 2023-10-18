France welcomes Armenia’s ratification of Rome Statute

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who is now visiting Armenia, has welcomed the ratification of the Rome Statute by the Armenian parliament.

Saluting the move in a post on X, Colonna said that Armenia is now becoming a participating country in the international criminal court. “The fight against impunity of crimes is one of the conditions for peace and stability,” she said.

Depuis Erevan, je salue la décision du Parlement arménien de ratifier le Statut de Rome et de permettre ainsi à l'#Arménie de devenir État partie à la Cour pénale internationale.



La lutte contre l'impunité des crimes est une condition de la paix et de la stabilité. — Catherine Colonna (@MinColonna) October 3, 2023