PM Pashinyan congratulates German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Unity Day, invites to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz, on the occasion of the national holiday, Unity Day.

The message, published by the Prime Minister's Office, reads as follows,

"I warmly congratulate you and the people of Germany on the occasion of the national holiday, Unity Day.

“This significant event that took place 33 years ago has become the symbol of the confirmation of the unity of the German people and Europe.

“Germany is one of Armenia's reliable and stable partners, an active supporter of democratic and economic reforms in our country, as well as the expansion of Armenia-EU cooperation.

“I must note with satisfaction that in the current year the interstate relations between Armenia and Germany have greatly intensified, high-level mutual visits have taken place.

“I recall with warmth our meeting in the framework of my working visit to Germany in the spring of this year, during which we had constructive discussions on political, security, trade-economic, energy, educational, cultural issues and other spheres of bilateral relations.

“We attach great importance to the existing high-level political dialogue between our states and appreciate Germany's efforts in the process of maintaining and strengthening peace and stability in our region, as well as your personal involvement in the five-sided negotiations aimed at establishing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“I sincerely hope that with joint efforts we will record new success in the framework of bilateral and multilateral cooperation for the benefit of our peoples.

“Once again, I congratulate you and the people of Germany on the occasion of Unity Day, wishing you further progress.

“I cordially invite you to visit Armenia at a time convenient for you."