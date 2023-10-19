53,935 forcibly displaced persons have thus far accepted accommodation option

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. 53,935 forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh have so far accepted the accommodation option offered by the Armenian government, the prime minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan has said.

“As of this moment 53,935 people are using the accommodation provided by the state,” she said.

The Armenian government offers accommodation to all arriving forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh. Some of the forcibly displaced persons chose to stay with their relatives or friends in Armenia.

100,520 forcibly displaced persons arrived to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh as of October 2.

89,107 have already completed the registration process.