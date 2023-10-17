Armenian Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan held a meeting on September 29 in Dublin with his Ukrainian counterpart Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Simonyan briefed the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada on details about the events preceding the forced displacement of Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, the security issues and the aftermath of the Azeri military’s large-scale attack.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk attached importance to the bilateral meeting and expressed readiness to cooperate also in multilateral platforms.

Prospects of development of interparliamentary ties were discussed.

Both sides highlighted the role of parliaments in international relations, emphasizing the broad opportunities of parliamentary diplomacy. The sides considered the swift establishment of peace in the region and resolution of security issues a priority.