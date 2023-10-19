Nagorno-Karabakh exodus: 88,780 forcibly displaced persons cross into Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The number of forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh who’ve arrived to Armenia via the Hakari Bridge reached 88,780 as of 10:00, September 29, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said at a press briefing.

The number stood at 84,780 at 06:00, and judging by the dynamics “there’s already a decrease in the intensity of the inflow,” she said.

As of 12:00, 20,306 people had accepted the accommodation options offered by the government.

2000 forcibly displaced persons were transported from Stepanakert with a bus convoy sent from Yerevan. The buses will offer transportation to everyone who wants to leave NK.

The Armenian government offers accommodation to all arriving forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh. Some of the forcibly displaced persons chose to stay with their relatives or friends in Armenia.