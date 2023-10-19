WATCH: Mel Gibson calls for international action to protect Armenians from genocide in grip of Azerbaijan, Turkey
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. American actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson has condemned the genocide and ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh perpetrated by Azerbaijan and called out the media silence, demanding swift international action to protect and save Armenians.
To the Armenian people who still suffer, I say: "Don't lose heart, God is with you"
Gibson said “history tragically repeats itself as we witness a modern-day genocide unfolding…”
“In the grip of Azerbaijan and Turkey, countless Armenians are enduring unspeakable horrors, loss of life, forced displacement, starvation and isolation from essential supplies,” he further said.
