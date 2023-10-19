Number of forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh reaches 66,500

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. 66,500 forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh crossed into Armenia as of 10:00, September 28, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan said at the Cabinet meeting.

He said that the intensity of the influx is not decreasing.

“Most of these persons were displaced into Armenia especially yesterday and the day before. The number continued to grow overnight,” he said, adding that 26,600 of the forcibly displaced crossed into Armenia on September 26 alone.

The Armenian government offers accommodation to all arriving forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh. Some of the forcibly displaced persons chose to stay with their relatives or friends, or elsewhere in Armenia.