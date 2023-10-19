Most refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh are women, children and elderly – says Goris vice mayor

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Authorities in Goris are providing accommodation to the refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh willing to stay there after reaching Kornidzor, Goris Deputy Mayor Irina Yolyan told ARMENPRESS.

“We are assessing their needs here. Those requiring medical assistance or any other services are provided with the necessary help on spot before the needs assessment and provision of relevant assistance. Those who express desire to stay in Goris are being accommodated in hotels, while those who want to move to other towns, for example Sisian or Tatev, or to Vayots Dzor province, they continue traveling there. There are those who are being met by their relatives and accommodated in their homes,” Yolyan said, adding that most of the refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh are women, children and elderly people.