Everyone willing to move to Armenia will have the opportunity to do so, Nagorno- Karabakh authorities say

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Everyone willing to move from Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) to Armenia will have the opportunity to do so, the Nagorno-Karabakh official InfoCenter said in a statement on Monday.

It said that the agreement doesn’t envisage a deadline for the transfer of persons.

Priority for transporting to Armenia is given to those who were evacuated from their homes during the military operations and those who are in a difficult situation after being left homeless and who want to move to Armenia.

According to the statement, the authorities of Artsakh will continue to conduct state administration for as long as the process of transporting those who want to leave to Armenia isn’t completed.

“Due to the overloaded state and traffic congestion in the Stepanakert-Goris highway, currently it is impossible to organize the transfer of the seriously and critically wounded, and imports of necessary medical supplies and humanitarian goods. At the same time, for receiving petrol, citizens are causing major congestions near gas stations, paralyzing the traffic and normal functioning in the city. Taking this into consideration, we ask you to refrain from transferring for now, in order to avoid accidents and to save the lives of those wounded. In this grave situation, we call on especially the employees of the state administration system, healthcare sector and law enforcement agencies to continue fulfilling their duties for the safety and health of our compatriots,” the InfoCenter said.

Those willing to leave for Armenia will be given gasoline for free at five various gas stations in Stepanakert from 14:00, September 25.