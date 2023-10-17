Armenia maintains contact with Nagorno-Karabakh over transport of persons willing to leave

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia maintains constant contact with colleagues in Nagorno-Karabakh over the humanitarian issues in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the issue of transporting those willing to move to Armenia, the Prime Minister’s Office told ARMENPRESS in response to a query.

The necessary decisions will be jointly taken with Nagorno-Karabakh according to the situation and depending on the results of the discussions between the representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan and the peacekeepers.

The Government of Armenia doesn’t seek the displacement of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh and believes that the rights of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to live safely and in dignity in their homes must be guaranteed, but on the other hand in the event of assessing the stay [in NK] of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, or a part of them, as impossible, the necessary decisions will be taken.

The necessary preparations for such a scenario have been made, and various scenarios have been considered.