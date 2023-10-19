Nagorno-Karabakh denies reports on Azeri troops entering Stepanakert

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The reports claiming that the Azeri troops have entered Stepanakert are fake news, Nagorno-Karabakh authorities warned Thursday.

“The reports on the Azerbaijani troops entering Stepanakert are untrue. The reports regarding the flag are likewise false, and just like all other kinds of fake news seek to terrorize the thousands of starving, besieged people in Artsakh who are in the middle of war,” the Nagorno-Karabakh Representation in Armenia said in a statement.

“Follow exclusively official information for the developments taking place in Artsakh,” it added.