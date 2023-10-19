BREAKING: Armenian Church priest wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh during Azeri attack

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Priest Hovhannes Hovhannisyan of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church was wounded on September 19 as a result of the Azerbaijani attack in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Priest Hovhannisyan is the abbot of the Hakobavank Monastery of Martakert.

He underwent surgery and is now hospitalized in Nagorno-Karabakh, the press service of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told ARMENPRESS.

“Father Hovhannes underwent spleen surgery. He is now in stable condition,” the press service of the Armenian Church said.

Azerbaijan has launched a large-scale attack on Nagorno-Karabakh, bombarding and sending troops from various directions of the line of contact. Civilian infrastructures are being hit. The attack has caused multiple casualties, including among the civilian population.