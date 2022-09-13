49 Armenian troops killed in Azeri attack

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. At this moment the Defense Ministry has confirmed that 49 Armenian troops were killed in the Azerbaijani attack, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament.

“The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have launched an attack on Armenia in 4 directions, and another 2-3 directions were added later. And Azerbaijan is attempting to misrepresent these actions to be a response to some kind of provocations. But we must definitely say that this is a total lie and fake report,” Pashinyan added, noting that the Azeri attack was completely unprovoked.