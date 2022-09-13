Pashinyan provides details about provocative, aggressive actions by Azerbaijan against sovereign territory of Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister provided details about the provocative, aggressive actions by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of the sovereign territory of Armenia starting from midnight, which were accompanied by artillery shelling and fire from large-caliber firearms.

Nikol Pashinyan considered the actions of the Azerbaijani side unacceptable and emphasized the importance of an adequate reaction of the international community.

The interlocutors agreed to be in operational contact.