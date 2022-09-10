Armenia’s Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer congratulates Artsakh counterpart on professional day 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer of Armenia Sergey Meghryan sent a congratulatory letter to his counterpart of Artsakh on the professional day, the Compulsory Enforcement Service said.

The letter reads:

“Dear Mr. Grigoryan,

On behalf of the Compulsory Enforcement Service and myself personally, I warmly congratulate you and the whole staff of the Compulsory Enforcement Service of the Republic of Artsakh on the professional day.

Compulsory Enforcement Service plays an important and vital role in establishing rule of law, ensuring legality of fulfillment of judicial acts, and protecting the citizen’s legal interests.

Today, the stable activity of the public administration system and its constant institutional development are important for the Republic of Artsakh.

I am convinced that with your dedication and hard work you will contribute to the development and progress of the Service by overcoming the difficulties and problems. We are ready to further deepen the mutual cooperation between our two structures in the direction of implementing reforms in the field of compulsory enforcement.

Once again congratulating you on the professional day, I wish you health, peace, new achievements and good service for the sake of Artsakh and its people”.