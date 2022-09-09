IRI Armenia poll shows favorable views of Prime Minister Pashinyan 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. A new nationwide poll in Armenia by the International Republican Institute’s (IRI) Center for Insights in Survey Research (CISR) shows that 53% of Armenians hold a favorable view of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. This represents an increase of eight percentage points from a poll released in May 2021.

34% of Armenians have a “highly favorable” and “somewhat favorable” opinion of Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan (28% in 2021), 23% of former president Robert Kocharyan (20% in 2021), 23% - former president Levon Ter-Petrosyan (11% in 2021), 19% - former president Serzh Sargsyan (10% in 2021), 12% - Ishkhan Saghatelyan (9% in 2021) and 12% - Artur Vanetsyan (7% in 2021).

33% of respondents had “highly unfavorable” and “somewhat unfavorable” opinion of PM Pashinyan (33% in 2021), 37% of Alen Simonyan (40% in 2021), 61% - Robert Kocharyan (57% in 2021), 55% - Levon Ter-Petrosyan (64% in 2021), 63% - Serzh Sargsyan (69% in 2021), 60% - Ishkhan Saghatelyan (47% in 2021) and 64% - Artur Vanetsyan (67% in 2021).

Asked which politician or public person they trust the most, the survey participants mentioned Nikol Pashinyan - 16%, Robert Kocharyan - 3%, none - 64%, other - 8%.

Asked what is their opinion on the normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations, 7% of the respondents mentioned “very positive”, 21% - somewhat positive, 11% - somewhat negative, 48% - very negative, 13% - refused to answer.

The survey was conducted on behalf of International Republican Institute’s Center for Insights in Survey Research by CRRC-Armenia. Data was collected via computer assisted telephone interviews (CATI) throughout Armenia between June 10 and June 21, 2022, via automatized Random Digit Dialing (RDD) with stratification by mobile operators according to their market shares. While numbers were drawn at random, quotas were used for settlement based on the 2011 census of Armenia. For the second half of fieldwork, soft quotas for mobile operators were added. The sample consisted of 1,499 residents of Armenia with access to mobile phones, aged 18 and older.

The text of the full poll is available here.