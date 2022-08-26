Evolution Of Stars: Polish artists to accompany audience to mysterious stage during STARMUS VI in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Polish artists are here in Yerevan for the upcoming STARMUS VI International Festival.

The members of the Instytut B61, an international art and science collective, are going to make a symbolic, scientific performance in Armenia on the sidelines of the Festival. The performance will last 1 hour 20 minutes and will be held in a place which will open its doors before the audience for the first time in history.

Speaking to ARMENPRESS, founder of the group, astronomer Jan Świerkowski and curator Aleksandra Bednarz said they are visiting Armenia for the first time as they received an invitation for the participation in the STARMUS VI by festival founders Garik Israelian and Brian May. They say they are very impressed by Yerevan, calling Armenians very hospitable people. Jan Świerkowski and Aleksandra Bednarz said they especially liked the fact that Armenians are proud of their culture and language and preserve what belongs to them.

Instytut B61 was founded in Torun, Poland by an artist, astronomer and art curator Jan Świerkowski, with an ambitious goal to push the boundaries of understanding of the Universe through art and science storytelling. The group consists of scientists and artists, who create immersive, site-specific performances combining art, science and technology. Since 2009 the group has launched 15 premieres presented in Poland and abroad, including Portugal, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and India. Now it’s Armenia’s turn.

Evolution Of Stars: a mysterious performance on an unusual stage in Armenia

The Evolution Of Stars show will be staged in Yerevan. The actors and the audience will gather in the Republic Square from where they will travel to an unknown direction, to the site of the performance by a mysterious yellow bus. The performance will involve artists both from Poland and Armenia. A music band from the Indian city of Mumbai will also arrive in Armenia for joining the performance. The Armenian audience has a chance to watch the performance for three days, on September 7-10, 3-4 times a day. No tickets will be sold. Those interested can register online and attend the performance.

It will not be a classical theatrical performance. The audience will walk and touch by becoming the witness of the evolution of stars.

The performance will be held under the auspices of the Ambassador of Poland to Armenia Paweł Cieplak.

While in Yerevan, Jan Świerkowski and Aleksandra Bednarz already visited the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies. They reached an agreement with the Center to again visit Armenia but already with an educational program.

According to them, Artsakh’s Zhingyalov hats( a type of flatbread stuffed with finely diced herbs and green vegetables), is the most delicious food, and the best way to wake up is the coffee prepared in an Armenian way. Vegetarian Aleksandra Bednarz even can’t stay indifferent to the Armenian dolma. The Polish artists, who never had much love for coffee, now can’t wake up without it.

Armenia will host this year STARMUS VI: 50 Years on Mars festival on September 5-10.