International selection procedure announced for construction of 34km section of Tranche 2 of North-South Road Corridor

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. The “Road Department” Fund has announced a selection procedure for Completion of construction of about 34 km of highway M1 Yerevan-Gyumri-Bavra (from km 37+545 to km 71+435) in scope of North-South Road Corridor Investment Program Tranche 2 project.

The Contractor shall carry out the Works in accordance with the detailed design and the requirements of the technical specifications, which are part of the Bidding Document to be provided by the Employer. International Competitive Bidding will be conducted in accordance with ADB’s Single Stage – Two-Envelope without prequalification bidding procedure and is open to all Bidders from eligible countries as described in the Bidding Document.

The deadline for applications is October 06, 2022(04.00 p.m., Yerevan time).

Further information can be obtained at the following link: https://armroad.am/am/procurement/tenders