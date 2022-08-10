Over 100 people signed up for Prime Minister’s Cup Swimming Tournament in Lake Sevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Over 100 people have signed up to participate in the Prime Minister’s Cup Amateur Swimming Tournament which will take place on August 23 in Sevan.

The tournament will be held in Lake Sevan near Shoghakat community, Davit Baghumyan, the Head of the Department of Sports Policy at the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports said at a press conference.

Preparations are actively underway, he said.

Rescue Services, lifeguards, police and ambulance crews will be on patrol to ensure the safety of participants.

Registrations are open until August 15.

As of the latest data, the oldest person to have signed up for participation in the women’s division is 73 years old, and in the men’s division 81 years old.

Baghumyan said that there is big interest for the Prime Minister’s Cup sports tournaments among the society.

In the Prime Minister’s Cup table tennis edition, more than 1600 people took part, and over 1700 students competed in the school team running tournament.

Another running edition of the Prime Minister’s Cup is expected to take place on the 20th of September.