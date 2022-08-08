Russian border guards in Armenia report “tense tactical situation” over drug trafficking attempts at Iran border

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. In the recent period a tense tactical situation is created at the Armenian-Iranian state border section due to the increased attempts of drug trafficking (hashish, methamphetamine, heroin) from Iran to Armenia, the Border Guards of the Russian Federal Security Service told Lurer news service.

In addition, the FSS said that they’ve recorded cases of trespassing into Armenia by representatives of extremist and terrorist organizations. In 2021, Russian border guards at the Meghri border detachment section arrested two militants armed with firearms, grenade launchers and large quantity of ammunition who had illegally trespassed into the country from Iran.

“With the purpose of ensuring the security of the Republic of Armenia, in accordance with the Armenian Law on State Border and as agreed with the Government of the Republic of Armenia, the National Security Service and other authorized bodies, a number of equipped positions for border surveillance service were formed since the beginning of this year for implementing selective (and in case of border trespasser search or pursue without exception) actions against persons and transport vehicles with the purpose of revealing, preventing and thwarting smuggling, illegal migration and other crimes. We ask citizens traveling in the border zone to display understanding towards the lawful demands of law enforcement agencies,” the Russian Border Guards stationed in Armenia said in a statement.

The Russian Border Guards are patrolling Armenia’s border with Turkey and Iran in accordance with a treaty signed between Yerevan and Moscow in 1992.

Earlier, Meghri Mayor Bagrat Zakaryan said that the Russian border guards have set up 5 modular checkpoints in Meghri. Zakaryan said that one of the positions is deployed on the Meghri-Agarak road on the banks of Araks, and the other on the road to Agarak, another one on the road to Shvanidzor and two positions on roads leading to villages.