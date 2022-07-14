Armenian President congratulates France’s Macron on national day

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of France Emmanuel Macron on the national day, the Presidential Office said.

The letter reads:

“I warmly congratulate you and the good people of France on the national day of the French Republic.

July 14 and the French Revolution marked a turning point in the world history and opened a new era of enlightenment, human rights and quality for the civilized world.

We highly value the sincere friendship and solidarity existing between the two countries and peoples and will continue making efforts for the development and expansion of the Armenian-French unique relations.

I am confident that we will register new achievements together in the near future by implementing the provisions of the Armenian-French Economic Cooperation Roadmap 2021-2026.

Armenia highly appreciates the high-level political dialogue between our countries and attaches importance to the engagement of France as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country in the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Once again congratulating you on this occasion, I wish you good health and success in all your initiatives, and peace and welfare to the friendly people of France”.



