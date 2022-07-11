Armenian PM, Rwandan FM discuss development prospects of commercial ties

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda Vincent Biruta and his delegation, the PM’s Office said.

During the meeting PM Pashinyan highly valued the Armenia-Rwanda cooperation within the International Organization of La Francophonie, expressing hope that it will also contribute to developing the bilateral relations. Pashinyan warmly remembered his contacts with the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame during his visit in Armenia, as well as on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, reaffirming the readiness to deepen the partnership.

The Foreign Minister of Rwanda thanked the Armenian PM for the welcome and conveyed the warm greetings and wishes of the Rwandan President to Mr. Pashinyan. He assessed the discussions with the partners of the Armenian Foreign Ministry effective and stated that Rwanda is interested in the cooperation with Armenia both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The sides exchanged ideas about the agenda of cooperation within the OIF, touched upon the prospects of developing the bilateral commercial ties. In this respect, they emphasized tourism sector as interesting.

PM Pashinyan asked to convey his greetings to the President of Rwanda.