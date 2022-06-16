Armenian PM receives Nobel laureate Ardem Patapoutian

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan hosted today Armenian-American scientist, Nobel Prize laureate and molecular biologist Ardem Patapoutian, who arrived in Armenia on the sidelines of Science and Business Days 2022 forum organized by the Ministry of Economy, the PM’s Office said.

“Dear Mr. Patapoutian, I am glad to welcome you and to getting acquainted with you. I welcome your visit to Armenia.

Yesterday I carefully listened to your speech during the graduation ceremony in the Yerevan State University and I am very impressed. I think that Armenia and the entire Armenian people consider your achievements as their own. Of course, it’s a great occasion of pride for us that finally we have also our compatriot among the Nobel laureates.

I also want to thank you for your readiness to support the development of science and education in Armenia. Making tangible reforms in this area is one of our key strategic directions, and we think that science, education reforms are of strategic significance and should determine our country’s future. Of course, it’s important for us to engage the potential of our compatriots in this process, if there is such a readiness.

I want to once again welcome you and I would like to hear from you about your visit, how is it going and how do you spend your time in Armenia”.

In his turn, Ardem Patapoutian said:

“It’s a great honor for me to meet with you and be here. I had a wonderful visit, I am impressed by the welcome you and the government showed to me, but most importantly, by the welcome of the nation.

The happiness of the students I met is really shocking, and I think that even the United States does not appreciate its young scientists in this way. I will be very happy to help in any way, within my capacities. I already met many ministers, education and science sector representatives and the people who have established high-tech companies.

I share your view that science and technologies are very important for the next stage of the life of Armenia, not for the economy, the military field only, but for all areas.

I visited Synopsis, TUMO, and these are two wonderful examples of Armenian ingenuity, which are useful not only for the industry but also contribute to education, improve education which will later nourish and help the economy. I hope I can be useful in the field of healthcare and informatics that has a mathematical basis. I think it will have a major place in future biology.

With its limited budget Armenia could show a strategic approach to those areas where there is an opportunity to reach the maximum in a short period of time. I think there are some directions where we can compete, there are also directions where, I think, it is meaningless to become the best one. I repeat that I will be glad to help within my capacities. I am very excited for the general anti-corruption movement that you have started which is already reflected in the academic field”.

Thereafter, Nikol Pashinyan and Ardem Patapoutian discussed the problems in the fields of science and education in Armenia and the government’s ongoing reforms.

PM Pashinyan said the government is planning to increase the funding for science by 2026 and added that it has already been raised by 80%. He attached importance to Mr. Patapoutian’s observations, recommendations and proposals for promoting the reforms. Pashinyan said that Patapoutian’s example is encouraging for the youth, expressing confidence that his visit will inspire them.

The Armenian-American scientist said he is ready to contribute to the development of science and education in Armenia with his knowledge, experience and potential.

At the end of the meeting, Pashinyan awarded Patapoutian with the Order of St. Mesrop Mashtots for his significant achievements in the field of biology.