Armenian Deputy PM, Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office discuss regional unblocking

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received today Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the deputy PM’s Office said.

The regional developments and the ongoing works on the transportation unblocking were discussed.

The comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict was also touched upon. In this context the deputy PM highlighted the continuous role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.