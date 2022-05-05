Karen Giloyan receives the Secretary General of the Serbian Chess Federation

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia Karen Giloyan received Secretary General of the Serbian Chess Federation Andrija Jorgic on May 5.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry, the Serbian delegation consisted of Biljana Obradović, President of the Armenian national community of Serbia, Darko Obradovic, Program Manager of the Center for Strategic Analysis of Serbia, and Liliana Stojanovic, Editor of Borba newspaper.

The meeting was also attended by Arkady Papoyan, Head of the Department of Foreign Relations and Diaspora of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

Welcoming the guests, Deputy Minister Karen Giloyan expressed readiness to strengthen the Armenian-Serbian sports relations within his powers.

The Secretary General of the Serbian Chess Federation Andrija Jorgic, thanking for the reception, noted that this is his first visit to Armenia, he has great impressions, and he arrived in our country with a special mission.

"We know that chess is taught in Armenian schools, and we would like to apply that practice in our country. Armenia is a country with a great chess history and traditions, and we will be very happy to cooperate with you. My mission is to study the methodology of teaching chess in Armenia, try to apply that experience in Serbia."

Stating that we are ready to share our experience with friends, Karen Giloyan noted, “Teaching chess in secondary schools has undoubtedly had a positive effect on the popularization of the sport. We can give your specialists the opportunity to get training here, to study our experience. We can also provide specialists to conduct master classes in Serbia."

Darko Obradovic, Program Manager of the Center for Strategic Analysis of Serbia, and the other guests also emphasized the need to raise the Armenian-Serbian relations to a new level, to create cultural, sports and educational bridges between the two countries.

The Secretary General of the Serbian Chess Federation will visit the Chess Academy of Armenia on May 5 and will meet with the founder-president of the academy Smbat Lputyan.