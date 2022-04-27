Passerby awarded with medal for saving 2-year-old from drowning

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. A passerby who saved a 2-year-old child from drowning in the Debed River is hailed a hero for his selfless actions.

Road construction worker Zhirayr Poghosyan from the small town of Alaverdi was awarded with a medal by the Minister of Emergency Situation Armen Pambukchyan on April 27 in Yerevan.

“It is very meaningful to award and say thank you to Zhirayr Poghosyan at this ceremony,” Minister Pambukhchyan said at the official diploma awarding ceremony of the Crisis Management Academy graduates.

“Today in attendance we have students of the academy who are graduating and who may choose to become rescuers. This is a bright example of a rescuer, of a man’s consciousness in order to act that way.”

An emotional Poghosyan then spoke about the day he saved the child. “I got in to save the child. The only thing that was on my mind was to save her. When she was already in my arms I was shaking, I don’t even know how I managed to drive the car. It was my duty, and I fulfilled it. Now I am waiting for good news from the hospital, I will definitely visit the child today or tomorrow,” Poghosyan said.

Pambukhchyan said that he’s been briefed that the child is recovering at the Holy Mother of God Medical Center and that she is in a non-life threatening condition.

Pambukhchyan awarded the Cooperation for Rescue Medal to Poghosyan for “bravely and courageously fulfilling his civic duty while risking his own life." Poghosyan also received a financial reward.

Meanwhile, the child’s 31-year old mother, who is suspected in intentionally throwing the child into the river, is under arrest on charges of attempted pre-meditated murder.