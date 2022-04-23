International recognition of Armenian Genocide is one of the priorities of the Government - Ambassador Avetisyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. On the initiative of the Armenian Embassy in Spain, the 2nd channel of the Spanish State Radio and Television (La 2 de TVE) has prepared a special TV and radio program in memory of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

ARMENPRESS reports in the sidelines of the program Ambassador of Armenia to Spain Sos Avetisyan, world-famous Armenian violinist Ara Malikyan, lecturer at the Autonomous University of Madrid, historian Fernando Camacho, Spanish-Armenian lawyer Emma Hakobyan gave interviews to the Spanish TV.

"International recognition of the Armenian Genocide is one of the priorities of the Armenian government. International recognition and commemoration are important not only for condemning the atrocities of the past, but also for the prevention of future genocides, crimes against humanity, ensuring human dignity and security," Ambassador Sos Avetisyan said in the interview.

The Ambassador stressed that Armenia has been the furerunner of the fight against this crime in the international arena for many years, noting that in 2015, December 9 was included in the UN list of International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime.

The program was broadcast on a number of other Spanish TV channels.