ICRC representatives visit Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) visited the Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan and helped them to maintain contact with their families, the ICRC Armenia Office said.

“We have tried to keep the frequency of visits at this period in the form of telephone calls, videotaped messages and letters and will continue to do so as long as these persons are in detention”, Communication and Prevention Program Manager at ICRC Office in Armenia Zara Amatuni said.

The ICRC does not publish the information about the detention conditions of the captives, the attitude to them and their health condition, stating that they are in the scope of a closed dialogue.

Zara Amatuni said the purpose of the regular visits is to get acquainted with the situation of captives.

Recently Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan announced in the Parliament that there are currently 38 Armenian captives held by Azerbaijan, 3 of whom are civilians.