YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. The Speaker of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin claims that the US sanctions against Russia not only failed to dismantle the Russian banking system but are actually harming US citizens.

“Washington’s plans failed. The ‘hellish’ sanctions did not work. They were hoping to destroy the economy and bring down the Russian banking system. They failed,” Volodin said in a statement on social media.

He further claimed that Russia has sufficient resources to fulfill its obligations in transactions even in conditions of sanctions.

Volodin added that the situation created by the US is harming US citizens themselves.