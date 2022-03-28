100 Ideas:PhD student works on AI project for early diagnosis, treatment of cardio-vascular disease in COVID-19 patients

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. A PhD student at the Armenian-Russian University of Yerevan is working on a project that would help healthcare workers in early diagnosis and prevention of COVID-19 consequences in patients who have cardio-vascular diseases.

Participant of the 100 Ideas for Armenia project Chinar Movsisyan told ARMENPRESS that her project will enable doctors to find out the severity of the disease and what were the factors that contributed to its development in patients.

“The project started when I began my PhD studies at the Armenian-Russian University. After discussing with my supervisor, Sos S. Agaian of the City University of New York, we understood what problems exist now that require innovative solutions. After numerous discussions we decided to research cardio-vascular diseases to understand how artificial intelligence can be useful in treating them easier and faster. It will help doctors and patients to understand the problems faster and avoid a number of tests,” Movsisyan said.

Movsisyan said they’ve been cooperating with the Armenian Cardiology Institute, which provided the required data needed in working on AI projects.

The project is currently in the stage of data processing and research.

Movsisyan says they will soon publish an article, which will be followed by tests.

The purpose of the project is to understand which type of AI can be integrated in hospitals that would be used for prevention and treatment of diseases, and secondly the project will make medical services more effective and fast.

The 100 Ideas for Armenia competition is a youth project organized by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport for encouraging young people to be interested in science and propose innovations. The competition has more than 20 categories and includes various sectors.

Reporting by Gayane Gaboyan