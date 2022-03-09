Deputy PM highlights increasing women engagement in government’s reforms

GYUMRI, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Hambardzum Matevosyan participated today in a discussion titled “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow”, organized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), his Office said.

The event was also attended by Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Ambassador of UK to Armenia John Gallagher, UNDP Armenia Resident Representative Natia Natsvlishvi and other representatives of state and international structures.

Deputy PM Matevosyan welcomed the event participants, congratulated female representatives on International Women’s Day and assured that the government is highly interested in promoting women engagement to the agenda of its reforms.

In his context he highlighted the activity of the Council on Women Affairs and the 5-year Gender Policy Strategy and Action Plan adopted in 2019. Both initiatives aim at ensuring equal rights and opportunities of women and men.

The deputy PM also talked about the issues connected with women engagement into the economy, the positive developments and thanked the international partners for the constant support to reforming the situation in Armenia.

“The government of Armenia has a strategy to reform the situation, has an action plan and most importantly, has political will to turn what is written on a document into a reality”, he said, wishing all a productive discussion.