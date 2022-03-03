Pashinyan congratulates Vahagn Khachaturyan on election as President of Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Vahagn Khachaturyan on his election as President of Armenia, the PM’s Office said.

“Dear Mr. Khachaturyan,

I congratulate you on your election as President of the Republic of Armenia.

You are assuming the position of the President of the Republic in an important period for the future of Armenia when we are in a difficult period of regional and international challenges.

According to the Constitution of Armenia, the President of the Republic carries out supra-party activities and while conducting his powers he is guided exclusively by state and national interests.

Your rich biography and experience, high personal qualities inspire trust that you will be such while conducting the president’s powers and will contribute to increasing and balancing the efficiency of the work of legislative, executive and judicial branches.

Again accept, please, my congratulations and best wishes, Mr. President”, the PM said in his congratulatory letter.



