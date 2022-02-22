Artsakh Parliament Speaker congratulates people of Donbass

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan welcomed the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

“We believe that this recognition will serve a base for ensuring the defense and security guarantees of DPR and LPR residents and strengthening international peace and regional stability.

We congratulate the people of Donbass on the legal-political recognition of the self-determination of the two republics”, the Artsakh Parliament Speaker said in a statement.

On February 21 Russian President Vladimir Putin announced about the recognition of sovereignty of Donetsk and Lugansk. Putin made this statement while addressing the people of Russia. Following the address, the Russian President signed the decrees recognizing the independence of Lugansk and Donetsk, as well as the agreements on friendship and mutual assistance with the leaders of Donetsk and Lugansk.