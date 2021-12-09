Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 December

Romanos Petrosyan appointed Head of State Control Service

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan, Romanos Petrosyan has been appointed Chairman of the State Control Service, ARMENPRESS reports the PM’s decision is published in e-gov.am website.

Earlier today, Romanos Petrosyan had been relieved of the post of Minister of Environment and Tigran Ulikhanyan – from the post of the Chairman of the State Control Service.








