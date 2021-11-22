Armenian serviceman killed as a result of Azerbaijani shooting in Gegharkunik Province

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. On November 22, at about 6:10 pm, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms at the Armenian positions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, particularly in the village of Norabak, Gegharkunik region. Killing conscript Suren Safaryan (born in 2002), ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia.

The shootings stopped at 19:30.