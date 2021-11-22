Armenian President congratulates Lebanese counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian congratulated his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun on the national day – the Independence Day, the Armenian President’s Office said.

“The Armenian-Lebanese relations, which are based on the traditional friendship and sincere sympathy between our peoples, have always been distinguished with a unique warmth and mutual trust. We managed to ensure a high level of political dialogue with joint efforts, conduct mutually beneficial cooperation in international platforms, develop the cultural, educational and scientific contacts.

At critical moments our nations assisted one another, shared their grief and joy, fought and today also jointly fight for the restoration and preservation of justice, universal rights and values.

Armenia highly appreciates Lebanon’s brotherly attitude to the Lebanese-Armenians. As a devoted citizens of Lebanon, the representatives of the Armenian community play a full role in the country’s political, economic, social, cultural, educational and sports fields and with their activity have greatly contributed and continue contributing to Lebanon’s development and progress.

There is a big potential in the relations of our countries, and the targeted use of it will promote the mutually beneficial partnership.

I am confident that with joint efforts we will expand and strengthen the bilateral partnership for the benefit of the welfare of our peoples.

I wish you all the best and success in overcoming the challenges facing Lebanon, and to the good people of Lebanon – lasting peace and welfare”, the Armenian President said in his congratulatory letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan