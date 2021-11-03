Armenian FM talks about Armenia’s relations with Russia, EU and Iran

YEREVAN, 3 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Armenian has allied relations with Russian Federation and cooperation in military-political, security, and also economic, energy, infrastructure, humanitarian and cultural fields is an important component of the Armenian-Russian multi-layered cooperation, ARMENPRESS reports, Armenian Foreign Minister told “Nouvelles d'Arménie” magazine.



“At the same time Armenia highlights the development of mutually beneficial cooperation with EU and EU Member States in different dimensions based on common democratic values.

In this regard, I would like to emphasize the importance of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. This comprehensive document creates a strong legal basis for the Armenia-EU partnership, as well as for cooperation with EU Member States. The effective implementation of the agreement will strengthen the cooperation in different fields such as justice, security, economy, agriculture and infrastructure, environment and climate, education and science, culture, healthcare, etc.” said Mirzoyan.



He named the Eastern Partnership an important platform, mentioning that Armenia continues active involvement and work in the direction of strengthening the inclusiveness of the format and deepening the cooperation.



Talking about Armenia-Iran relations Armenian Foreign Minister said that there are historical friendly relations based on mutual trust between the two countries. “There is readiness of both sides to further develop and deepen the Armenian-Iranian relations based on friendship and mutual respect, cooperation in trade and economy, politics as well as in mutually beneficiary other fields”, Mirzoyan emphasized.



He added that Armenia is full of hope, that the nuclear talks will restart, will have a successful course, and will create an opportunity to raise the sanctions from Iran, which can be an important stimulus for the development of economic cooperation between Armenia and Iran.